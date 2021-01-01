Artistic Weavers Cambrai Burgundy 10 ft. x 14 ft. Indoor Area Rug, Red

Add beauty to any floor with this Artistic Weavers Cambrai Collection 10 ft. x 14 ft. Area Rug. This rug has a classic style, which will complement your current interior design with a refined touch. It has an oriental print, adding an ornate touch to your home decor with intricate patterning. It is designed with elements of red, incorporating a cheerful and colorful atmosphere into the room. This rectangular rug has a 100% wool construction, which adds thickness, texture and warmth to any space. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it will not need to be aerated. It has a plush pile, offering a pleasant feel under your toes. Color: Burgundy.