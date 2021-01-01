Subtle yet elegant. Fabulous accent stitching of the woven beige quilted fabric creates an sophisticated overall pattern that is pleasing to the eye and soft to the touch. The metal band along the base in gold adds a touch of luxury. Sitting 17.5 inches off the floor, this glamorous stool can fit under a make up vanity, bathroom prep table, desk or really, anywhere. Arrives fully assembled and ready to pop of color to any room. Multiple colors to mix and match. Linon Camber Modern Beige Round Ottoman in Brown | ST010BGE01ASU