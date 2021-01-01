From lark manor
Camacho 3 - Light Shaded Classic/Traditional Chandelier
Greet guests with a warm and welcoming glow in the entryway or dress up your dining room for an upcoming dinner party with this transitional chandelier. Crafted from metal, its geometric frame showcases a look inspired by rustic aesthetics. Its three lights are highlighted by downward-facing etched glass shades, which cover standard base bulbs of up to 100 W (not included). Installation is required for this 18.75'' H x 22'' W x 22'' D luminary. Finish: Antique Bronze