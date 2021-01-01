Cam 1080p Wireless Home Security Camera System with 365Day Battery Wireless 2Camera Kit Rechargeable Night Vision IP67 Weatherproof and 2.

Best Quality Guranteed. 365-day Battery Life: IP67-rated weatherproof camera runs for 365 days per charge (or 3 years in Standby Mode), indoors and out. Full Hd Surveillance: 1080p Full HD, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures videos are recorded with crystal-clear quality, day and night. No Monthly Fee: Cam doesn't require any monthly fees to use, and comes with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year's worth of recordings. Cloud storage service optional. Easy Installation: Just stick the mount onto any flat surface, and wireless surveillance with 2-way audio is ready to go. Facial Recognition Technology: Birds, dogs, and falling leaves can trigger other security cameras into sending you false alarms. Cam reduces false alarms by up to 95%, sending only alerts triggered by unrecognized human faces.