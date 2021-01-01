Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera with Night Vision 2Way Audio Works with Alexa the Google Assistant Pack of 2 White C2X2

Best Quality Guranteed. 1080P Full HD live stream direct to your smartphone day or night with night vision (up to 30 feet away). works with 2. 4GHz Wi-Fi networks (does not support 5GHz Wi-Fi) Motion tagging technology detects and outlines motion in both live stream and playback video modes Cam automatically records a 12-second Event Video when it detects motion or sounds. Videos are securely uploaded to the AWS cloud via end-to-end encryption and are accessible for 14 days no subscription or monthly fees required. Continuous recording with local storage - Cam supports local storage of recordings to a microSD card (sold separately). Play back videos with your app to solve lifes mysteries. Local Storage - Supports 8GB, 16GB and 32GB microSD cards in FAT32 format Magnetic base, 6-foot power cable and included adhesive metal plate let you mount your Cam anywhere - no screws required. Field of View:110