Studio By Brown Jordan Calypso Aaron Navy 5 ft. x 8 ft. Trellis Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Indoor/outdoor rugs from Studio By Brown Jordan deliver the design and the durability you expect from Brown Jordan, leader in outdoor furnishings since 1945. They look natural and elegant, like sisal woven in beautifully textured pattern, yet they are made by machine from 100% polypropylene, so they outlast every sort of weather. They resist staining, fading, mold and mildew. The rugs are easy to clean just by simply washing off with a garden hose, in addition they are perfect for high traffic areas indoors and out. Color: Aaron Navy.