Calx LED Pendant Light by Cerno - Color: Brown - Finish: Walnut - (06-200-19AD-27P1)

With a Southern California kind of laid-back vibe, the design of the Calx LED Pendant Light by Cerno will create an inviting glow at the next party. Perfect for use in home offices and bedrooms, the versatile pendant light presents clean lines and a stunningly beautiful texture. Using sustainable materials, the manufacturer has produced a light source for eco-conscious renters and homeowners. Adjust the electronic dimmer to match the mood of different social events. Energy efficient LED technology maximizes illumination by minimizing the consumption of electricity. The varying wood grain exterior of the Calx LED Pendant Light pairs well with stained oak or mahogany wall panels and living room furniture. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Shape: Abstract. Color: Brown.