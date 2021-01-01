Calx Indoor Outdoor LED Wall Light by Cerno - Color: White - Finish: Textured - (03-244-Y-30D1)

Understated in the most fascinating way, the Calx Outdoor LED Wall Light by Cerno uses its thoughtful dimensions to turn a simple body into a work of art. The Metal frame obscures the light completely, save the rigid openings of the structure. As the LED glow washes over the surrounding wall, ambient light traces over the angles along the face of the Calx. The shape of the sconce creates an impactful visual while maintaining the simple contemporary aesthetic that allows this fixture to function in modern outdoor settings. A sconce with an independent style that still complements its surroundings, the Calx brings an excellent balance of fashion and function to patio and entryway walls. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Color: White. Finish: Textured White