Calvin 43'' Modern Console Table Sofa Table For Living Room

Effortlessly fill in that blank space in your home with this console table, designed to fit all of your needs and more. Crafted with a classic vintage appearance, this table comes complete with two front facing cabinet doors that open to reveal a spacious interior, perfect for stowing away your larger necessities and keeping them out of sight. The 4 matching compact side drawers minimize clutter, offering plenty of space to hold smaller items such as keys or mail while the spacious bottom shelf is the perfect place for storage baskets, shoes and more. Crafted with thick Pine and MDF wood slabs and accented with quality iron handles, this piece is manufactured for quality and exudes a high-end appeal that will leave your guests talking.? Table Top Color: Beige, Table Base Color: Beige