Astro Calvi Wall 305, Outdoor Wall Light in Polished Nickel - Designed in Britain - Dimmable, Wet Rated, E26/Medium - 1306007

The Astro Calvi 305 outdoor wall sconce finished in polished nickel provides a contemporary take on a traditional design and is made from stainless steel. The large Calvi is effective at illuminating outdoor spaces or creating a warm welcome if placed either side of a front door. It emits sparkling light through each glazed panel and can be dimmed when paired with a dimmable E26/Medium bulb. Made from stainless steel, making it highly rust resistant and durable. The Calvi provides a high quality, stylish look and is supplied with Astro's 3 year guarantee. The Calvi requires 1 x 12W Max LED E26/Medium A19-shaped bulb (max length 7.87"), which you will need to purchase separately. cETLus (Class 1) certified and wet rated for use outdoors the Calvi has been designed to be fitted onto a 4in. standard octagon box and is only for use when wall mounted. All Astro products are supplied with clear and comprehensive instructions for installation. Fixings for mounting on a solid surface are supplied, but if you plan to mount to plaster or another non-solid surface you may need a different mounting kit., Weight: 7.85 Pounds, Manufacturer: Astro