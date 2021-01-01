Calvano Swivel Adjustable Height Bar Stool

This set of 2 swivel bar stools is perfect to decorate your living room and also adds a contemporary touch to your office, bar, or restaurant. Made of PU leather, the pub chairs set are wear-resistant, anti-aging, breathable and no peculiar smell. The base and footrest are constructed of chromed steel, which makes the stool durable and stable. Filled with high-density, high-quality sponges, the round cushion increases comfort and is not easy to deform. The design of the circular-arc backrest adopts ergonomic principles, which gives your waist more comfortable support. The height can be adjusted easily and safely by a handle and the barstool can swivel 360 degrees. What's more, it also has a rubber ring bottom to prevent the floor from scratching. Upholstery: Faux Leather White