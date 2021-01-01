Calorafield Floor Shelf End Table with Storage

Dazzle your guests with the end table. Simple in design, yet its versatility is endless. Set up in your living room, home study, or den, and watch its functionality unfold as you slide it under the sofa to accommodate a cup of coffee or laptop at a closer distance. The tempered clear glass panels create the illusion that the top shelf is floating, adding to its modern contemporary style. The bottom and top shelves are crafted from honeycomb particleboard that is finished in rich melamine paper, making this unit durable and easy maintenance. Enjoy right after delivery with its 4-step assembly. Color: Weathered Gray