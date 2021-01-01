From inle
Calnan Coffee Table In White & Chrome
Country : China(Taiwan)Include : Coffee Table w/Lift Top * 1Product Size : 47" x 20" x 14"HSeat Size : -Assembly Required : YesStyle : Contemporary, CasualRomance : The Calnan coffee table has it all, good looks with its chrome modern legs exposed on the outside of a white box top. Full of surprises, like lift top tray and slide top storage with additional storage under the lift up tray. This table will ensure your living area remains clutter free.Product Details : KD, Rectangular Table w/Storage : Lift Top & 2 Storage Compartments : Top: White Finish, Half Lift & Half Gliding Lid using metal rail, PVC & PB : Geometric Metal Base: Chrome Finish, Metal TubeColor : White & ChromeMaterials : PB, Veneer (PVC), MetalStorage : -Storage & Clearance Dimensions : -NW CTN (LBS) : 62Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : -