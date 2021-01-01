Callum Oriental Camel/Gray Area Rug

This area rug has an Oriental-inspired pattern that's distressed for the vintage look of a flea market find. Made in Turkey, this rug is made of viscose to give it a touch of sheen. It has a neutral palette of camel and gray hues that easily blend with any color scheme. Choose from a variety of sizes to find the right fit for your dining room, bedroom, or entryway. Something to consider: This rug's 0.43" pile gives it some cushion underfoot, but we still recommend pairing it with a rug pad to help it stay put. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'