From callowaymills
Callowaymills Calloway-mills(TE-Ton) 5-ft x 6-ft Rectangular Indoor or Outdoor Door Mat Rubber | 14DNY0506
Advertisement
Teton mats are a waterhog product, renowned for its high-quality construction and wear-ability. Durable polypropylene and rubber backing make these low profile mats an excellent choice for commercial or home use as they tolerate extreme traffic without matting down. Absorbent and easy to clean, these mats aggressively clean shoes, withstand all weather conditions and are colorfast. Callowaymills Calloway-mills(TE-Ton) 5-ft x 6-ft Rectangular Indoor or Outdoor Door Mat Rubber | 14DNY0506