Generously over-sized to provide more coverage, Urban Chic combines contemporary flair with durability and purpose. This refreshing monogrammed look is made of natural coir, a durable fiber that naturally scrapes shoe bottoms clean and has a resilient vinyl backing that helps prevent movement. Weather tolerant, this doormat absorbs moisture, retains its shape and will not mat down regardless of the traffic. For best results, use in a sheltered area such as a covered porch, keeping extreme moisture and sunlight to a minimum. Vacuum, sweep or lightly hose clean. Callowaymills Calloway-mills(Monogram) 2-ft x 4-ft Rectangular Indoor or Outdoor Door Mat | 153622448U