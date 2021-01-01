From callowaymills
Callowaymills Calloway-mills(Monogram) 1-3/7-ft x 3-2/5-ft Rectangular Indoor or Outdoor Door Mat Rubber | 170011741Z
Make a lasting impression on your guests with this beautiful monogrammed doormat. Made of durable rubber that won't crack or mildew, this unique scroll design creates a look of wrought iron with the charm of old world detail. An excellent choice for double front doors or sliding patio doors, this resilient doormat comes with a removable coir insert that stays in place even when walked on. Hose clean.