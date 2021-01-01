From idesign
iDesign Callisto Tension Curtain Rod for Bedroom, Living Room, Kitchen Window, 30"-52", Matte White
TENSION RODS: Curtain tension rods perfect for window opening, closet, bathroom, shower stall, bathtub, changing area, and more. Strong enough to hold window curtains, blackout curtains, clothing, shower curtains, and other items RELIABLE HOLD: Constant tension technology provides strong hold without shifting. Non-slip end caps provide added stability EASY TO USE: Installation is quick and easy - just extend to fit opening, twist and lock into place for a firm hold DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: Made of sturdy, steel with a matte white finish and plastic end caps for years of quality use IDEAL SIZE: Curtain rod with customizable width extending from 30" to 52" inches each