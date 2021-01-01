Callie Modern and Contemporary Finished TV Stand for TVs up to 60" Dark Brown - Baxton Studio

It's easy to organize and tidy-up your livingroom with the Callie TV stand. The modern and contemporary-inspired design features a clean, rectangular silhouette. The Callie is finished in a wenge , mait easy to coordinate with a wide range of decor. The TV stand has a wide top space, ideal for multiple television set sizes. The Callie has two open shelf spaces, with an additional center shelf. The center shelf has a back panel with a circular opening for cord management. All of this shelf space makes it easy to store entertainment media, such as gaming consoles, DVDs, and video games. Practical, stylish, and with plenty of open space for cord management, the Callie can easily bring together your living room, rec room, or gaming set-up. Made in Malaysia, this TV stand requires assembly. Dimensions: 16.73" High x 59.06" Wide x 15.75" Deep