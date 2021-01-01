Callie-Mai 124" Wide Velvet Symmetrical Modular Sofa & Chaise

The soft and comfortable velvet combination sofa makes you have a good rest. The large cushion of high density sponge gives you a good comfortable experience. Solid wood frame structure, long service life, each seat can bear a maximum weight of 250 pounds, strong and stable, to ensure your use experience. Upholstered modern sofas are made of soft velvet and can be arranged in large and small living areas in various ways to adapt to different spaces and be used together with other furniture. Enjoy stretching your legs to 60 "of legroom for ultimate relaxation. Fabric: Pink