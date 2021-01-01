Calla 79" Wide Outdoor Patio Sofa with Sunbrella Cushions

It’s easy to enjoy the outdoors with your family and friends with this beautiful mission sofa. The design and materials have been brought together by skilled Amish Craftsmen to provide you with the ultimate outdoor seating experience! The mission-style design includes slightly curved arms and thick sunbrella cushions with a variety of color options. While the style of this piece is beautiful the materials used to make it also ensure long-lasting quality and enjoyment. Cypress wood along with stainless steel hardware is used to create a very durable frame and the cushions are made with high-quality sunbrella fabric and nonabsorbent fillers. The specially mixed, UV resistant paint protects your furniture and provides an added beauty to your sofa. With these special features, they believe this mission sofa will be a great addition to your backyard; giving you years of outdoor enjoyment! Frame Color: Natural, Cushion Color: Harwood Crimson