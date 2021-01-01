From royal doulton
Royal Doulton - Calla Champagne Flutes - Set of 2
Advertisement
Create your favourite cocktails in style with these Calla champagne glasses from Royal Doulton. In an elegant shape, these glasses are made from the finest lead crystal. Etched with a classic cut stripe design, they are the perfect excuse to celebrate any occasion. Key features: * Set of 2 champagne flutes * Material: lead crystal * Dimensions: H25xØ7cm * Classic cut stripe design * Elegant flute shape * Hand wash only