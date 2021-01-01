From royal doulton

Royal Doulton - Calla Champagne Flutes - Set of 2

$76.00
In stock
Description

Create your favourite cocktails in style with these Calla champagne glasses from Royal Doulton. In an elegant shape, these glasses are made from the finest lead crystal. Etched with a classic cut stripe design, they are the perfect excuse to celebrate any occasion. Key features: * Set of 2 champagne flutes * Material: lead crystal * Dimensions: H25xØ7cm * Classic cut stripe design * Elegant flute shape * Hand wash only

