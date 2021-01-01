From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Calixto Ceramic Table Lamp, One Size , Brown
Delight in an earthy elegant aesthetic with this terracotta table lamp. Loaded with multitonal interest, the iridescent taupe base with ribbed texture exudes a sense of raw refinement. Three-way switch provides just the right amount of illumination.Included: 1 Lamp Base(s), 1 Lamp Harp(s), 1 Lamp Finial(s), 1 Lamp Shade(s)Features: Dimmable LightsLight Bulb Base: E26 Medium (standard)Light Bulb Type: CflNumber of Light Bulbs: 1Power Source: Plug-InShape: DrumSwitch Type: 3-Way SwitchUl Location Rating: DryWattage (watts): 150wMeasurements: 14 Depth/Inches, 29.88 Height/Inches, 14 Width/InchesCord Length (ft.): 8 FtBottom Diameter: 11 3/4 InTop Diameter: 11 3/4 InShade Height: 10 4/5 InWeight (lb.): 10 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 100% EarthenwareShade Material: CottonCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: BohemianCertifications And Listings: Ul ListedCountry of Origin: Imported