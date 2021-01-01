Couristan Calinda Marlowe Steel Blue-Ivory 3 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug

The vintage-inspired designs of Couristan's Calinda indoor area rug collection are updated with soft metallic hues in a fashion-forward color palette of steel blue, gold, silver, and ivory. Featuring floral, medallion, damask, and geometric patterns with chic distressed detailing, these timeless styles add charm and liven up any room in your home. Bring a fresh look to your living room, impress guests in the dining room, or dress up your bedroom with these gorgeous designs. Beauty isn't the only highlight of this collection - with a blend of 50% polypropylene, rugs from the Calinda line are easy to keep clean and are the perfect choice for a high traffic area in your home. Stain resistance makes these area rugs incredibly kid and pet friendly, creating spaces for everyone to enjoy!. Color: Steel Blue-Ivory.