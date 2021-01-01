Achieve a lasting global appeal with the timeless motifs of Couristan's Calinda Collection. Designed to captivate your attention, these area rugs are composed of vintage-inspired designs recreated with a contemporary twist for today's modern society. Calinda's balanced textured appearance will make your guest feel welcomed and at home. Skillfully power-loomed in Turkey with a unique blend of 50% heat-set Courtron polypropylene and 50% polyester, this face-to-face Wilton woven collection has a lustrous high/low appearance that will highlight your existing decor. Calinda is precisely designed with a palette of soft metallic tones in a full range of the latest most sought-after colors including; Steel Blue, Gold, Silver, and Ivory, enhancing the appearance of each design. With its distinctive hues and fascinating patterns, Calinda is guaranteed to be the focal point of any room, whether it's for elegance or leisure. Couristan CALINDA 2 x 3 Steel Blue-Ivory Indoor Floral/Botanical Area Rug | 51760758020030T