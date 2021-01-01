From trademark fine art
Californian Partridge by James Audubon - Print on Canvas
Advertisement
This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features two Californian partridges. John James Audubon (Jean-Jacques Audubon) was a French-American ornithologist, naturalist, and painter. He was notable for his expansive studies to document all types of American birds and for his detailed illustrations that depicted the birds in their natural habitats. His major work, a color-plate book entitled "The Birds of America", is considered one of the finest ornithological works ever completed. Audubon identified 25 new species. Size: 10" H x 19" W x 0.75" D