California Umbrella Casa Series 7.5' Outdoor Patio Umbrella With Auto Tilt Crank Lift, Kiwi

A shady spot on a warm day offers a perfect opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, at least until the sun shifts and cuts your relaxation short. With the California Umbrella Casa Series 7.5' Market Umbrella, you'll always be sheltered from the sun's powerful rays, whether it is low or high in the sky. The user-friendly crank open and auto tilt system assures convenient shade all day, even when the sun is not directly overhead. Once the canopy has been easily opened by turning the crank, simply continue to turn the crank until the canopy is tilted to your desired angle for relief and protection from the sun. Its high-quality aluminum construction also provides resilience and strength for this umbrella, ensuring the frame withstands both winds and use. A series of eight aluminum ribs reinforce the canopy from the tip of the rib all the way to the resin hub so you can open and close your umbrella without fear. In addition, the beautiful market umbrella design and vibrant canopy color choices make this umbrella the perfect choice to complement your other patio furniture. Guarantee that you can stay comfortable and covered through each sunny day ahead by ordering this stylish and functional umbrella today!