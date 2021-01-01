'California, San Diego, Great Blue Heron Flying' Photographic Print on Wrapped Canvas

This gallery wrapped giclee canvas art print is created on the finest quality artist-grade canvas, utilizing premier fade-resistant archival inks that ensure vibrant lasting colors for years to come. Every detail of the artwork is reproduced to museum quality specifications by their talented graphic artists. This magnificent canvas print is gallery wrapped by one of their professional frame on wooden stretcher bars. The gallery wrap process allows you to hang the artwork on your wall frameless since the printed border is wrapped around all 4 edges. Size: 11" H x 16" W x 1.5" D