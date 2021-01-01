From novogratz by momeni
Novogratz by Momeni California Greyback Charcoal 2 ft. 6 in. x 4 ft. Indoor Area Rug
The laid-back style of this decorative area rug is rich with west coast vibes. The graphic designs take a tip from tribal motifs, using repeating geometric patterns to fill the colorful field of each accent rug with windowpanes, arabesques and bold concentric diamonds. Crafted with care using traditional hand-woven techniques, soft cotton fibers give the floorcovering a casual feel. Please note, that due to the unique dying process in making each rug, the color may differ from the image shown. Color: Charcoal.