Trademark Fine Art 'California Eucalyptus At The River' Canvas Art by David Lloyd Glover

Artist: David Lloyd GloverSubject: LandscapeStyle: RusticProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features green trees under a blue sky. Prominent Colors: Blue, Tan, Brown, Black, Light Blue, Yellow, Grey David Lloyd Glover has a 25 year international reputation, exhibiting in major galleries in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Japan. His works have been acquired by collectors all over the world. Glover creates masterworks in watercolor on paper, gouache on paper, oil on canvas, and acrylic on canvas with equal facility. After a career in the advertising industry, he embarked on a full time vocation of creating fine art for gallery sales. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.