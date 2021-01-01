Oars + Alps California Coast Body Wash - 14.4 fl oz

Moisturizing Jojoba spheres and antioxidants leave skin hydrated and fresh all day long. This formula contains no alcohol which can leave skin dry and itchy. The Scent is California Coast. It’s a clean, light citrus scent balanced by dark tones of patchouli, ylang ylang and sandy amber. Check out our California Coast deodorant too! These natural spheres are created from a jojoba blend and provide extreme moisturizing benefits enhancing your skin’s hydration and radiance! How to use: Apply a quarter-size amount of product to hand or loofah. Apply to wet skin and rinse completely. Singing while applying is optional but you’ll probably like it so much you will.