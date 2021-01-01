From ambit wheels
Calibur 71Key RGB LED Backlit Wireless Bluetooth 40 Wired Gaming Mechanical Keyboard Black SwitchBlack
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Compact design, tenkeyless mini keyboard, save the space, easy to carry away Customizable RGB LED lights with 7 colors, 7 preset lighting effects for your choice Bluetooth 4.0 and USB wired connection, rechargeable battery lasting 20 hours ABS doubleshot keycaps stay clean, adjustable keyboard stand, Anti-ghosting, N-key rollover(wired), Black/Blue/Brown/Red switch for option. Connected to 3 devices simutaniously, you can quickly switch your computer, phone and tablet by pressing 3 buttons on the keyboard(FN+Q, FN+W, FN+E)