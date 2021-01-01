Caliber LED Outdoor Wall Sconce by DweLED - Color: Silver - Finish: Brushed Aluminum - (WS-W36610-AL)

Brighten up the darkest of nights in the smoothest of ways with the Caliber LED Outdoor Wall Sconce by dweLED. The overall fixture is simple enough, with an aluminum cylinder mounting a potent LED thats secured to a square wall plate, offering vertical and horizontal mounting options as needed. The Caliber is damp-rated, and its light engine has been factory-sealed for extra durability. The recessed installation of bright, energy-efficient lamping avoids unnecessary hotspots and glare while still fostering a safe environment around it. dweLED is a WAC Lighting brand featuring an assortment of decorative LED lamps designed to seamlessly fit in a range of interiors from residential to commercial. All items within the dweLED collection utilize LED technology marrying modern design and energy efficiency. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Aluminum