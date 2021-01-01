From rosevera
Rosevera Calia Panel Bed, Twin, Grey
Headboards, rails, slats, all included Crafted with a kiln-dried hardwood frame Construction and plywood panel Generously padded features deep hand button tufting for the headboard creates a Handsome decorative retro feeling, Hand Espresso finishing feet. The bed features deep hand tufting – a style perfected during the Victorian and Edwardian eras – accented with upholstery tacks. Adjustable headboard Height 48"*52"*56"*60"to compatible with different box spring and mattress Overall dimensions (Twin) : 43.5’’ W X 81.25’’ L X 60’’ H