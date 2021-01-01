Progress Lighting Calhoun Collection 5-Light Brushed Nickel Chandelier with Shade

A trend in home decor is the repurposing of antique pieces. Calhoun playfully follows this trend with an apothecary style clear glass diffuser held in place with a mechanical latch from a spice container. A glass shade showcases a thickened profile to create a vintage-style surface for a classic handmade appearance. The vintage design is a perfect complement to several decor styles including the popular Farmhouse trend. Calhoun is a versatile style that can be displayed in 3 different ways: assemble with the included optional spanner and long or short stems for a unique cord-hung style chandelier, or let the lights hang in a more casual cluster.