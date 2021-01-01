Calendula Light Moisturizer is a hypoallergenic and fast-absorbing face cream for the daily care of all skin types in need of soothing, gentle hydration. Especially recommended for irritated, damaged, scarred or infection-prone skin. It contains nourishing and toning calendula and birch bark extracts to reduce redness and speed the skin's natural regeneration. With hydrating aloe vera, protective vitamin E, soothing Allantoin and shea butter to strengthen the lipid barrier. Natural saponins present in soapwort extract help the active ingredients penetrate deeply into the skin. Suitable for use under makeup, including in the sensitive area around the eyes.