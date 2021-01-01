From mercer41
Calendar/Planner Wall Mounted Dry Erase Board
Features:Dry-erase marker includedArrives ready to hang with all hardware includedMade in the USAReversible: NoProduct Type: Dry Erase BoardStyle: Modern & Contemporary;GlamSurface Material: PlasticFramed: YesFrame Material: WoodFrame Finish: Black / White / GoldCountry of Origin: United StatesMagnetic Surface: NoNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoLow Lead Compliant: Recycled Content: NoRemanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 15.5" H x 10.5" W x 0.5" D): 15.5Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24.5" H x 16.5" W x 0.5" D): 24.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 15.5" H x 10.5" W x 0.5" D): 10.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24.5" H x 16.5" W x 0.5" D): 16.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 24.5" H x 16.5" W x 0.5" D, 15.5" H x 10.5" W x 0.5" D): 0.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 15.5" H x 10.5" W x 0.5" D): 1Overall Product Weight (Size: 24.5" H x 16.5" W x 0.5" D): 2Assembly:Product Placement: Wall MountedInstallation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Compatible Installation Surface: Hanging Method: Installation Tools Included: Warranty: Size: 15.5" H x 10.5" W x 0.5" D