Calee V2 LED Mini Pendant Light by CVL Luminaires - Color: Copper - Finish: Matte - (SUCALEV2SGSN)

The Calee V2 LED Mini Pendant Light by CVL Luminaires is a beautiful brass piece created by multidisciplinary Parisian design studio POOL that plays with the idea of visual balance. The clean, simple, geometrical shapes used in this design are artfully composed together to infuse spaces with a cool, contemporary sense of style. A diffuser and minimal finial keep this piece neat and tailored while lending a welcoming layer of illumination to its surroundings. Founded over five decades ago, CVL Luminaires has become known for its unique lighting collections that incorporate artistic elements, refined finishes, and eco-friendly lamping options. Based in the Loire Valley region of France, CVL Luminaires has earned a reputation for its bold take on modern lighting while placing value on true craftsmanship. Offering both standard and customized lighting projects, CVL Luminaires are exclusively manufactured in France by hand from concept to production. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Copper. Finish: Satin Graphite with Satin Nickel