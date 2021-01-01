Caldwell Storage Ottoman Black - OSP Home Furnishings

The Caldwell Storage Ottoman offers the look of luxury, a plush place to put up your feet and durable functionality - all in one. With handsome tufted upholstery in either Black or Crimson and classic nail head detailing, the Caldwell stands on rich "Espresso" solid wood legs. Soft close hinges provide easy access to spacious interior storage tucking away throws, books and other home essentials. Large enough to double as a coffee table or bedside ottoman , the Caldwell is a perfect companion to any living space.