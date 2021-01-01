Signature Design by Ashley - Calderwell Contemporary Faux Leather Power Reclining Sofa - Adjustable - Gray

POWER RECLINING SOFA: Add ultimate comfort to your living room with this sumptuous sofa. A high-style lift for your home, this dual sided power recliner will be a fan favorite for years to come QUALITY FURNITURE: Gray faux leather upholstery covers this modern reclining sofa for a comfy experience built with a corner-blocked frame and metal reinforced seats. Power cord included; UL Listed STYLE & SUBSTANCE: Indulgent cushions with bustle back tailoring, pillow top arm rests and zero-drawer USB plug-in set the scene for a lazy lounge experience that beats stationary sofas LIVING ROOM ACCENT: This reclining sofa is sure to complement your loveseat, chairs, etc. Measuring 88" W x 40" D x 40" H, it's not too big or too small; fully reclined length 67" MINOR ASSEMBLY: Attach the cables, plug it into the wall and you're ready to go. Fits through doorways 32" or wider