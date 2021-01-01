Chic Home Calder 8 Piece Comforter Set Pinch Pleat Box Design Bed In A Bag Bedding - Sheet Set Decorative Pillow Shams Included, Queen, Beige

LUXURIOUS SUPER SOFT PLUSH MICROFIBER - The comforter is made with premium quality cotton-feel brushed microfiber for an amazing night’s sleepDOWN ALTERNATIVE HYPOALLERGENIC FILLING - This Chic Home comforter is stuffed with hypoallergenic synthetic filling, ideal for those with allergiesSTYLE AND COMFORT - Our fashion forward comforter sets blend style and function to give you the best looking and most comfortable beddingPINCH PLEAT DESIGN - Contemporary pinch pleat geometric box design - Design coordinated pillow shams includedIncludes: 1 Comforter: 90x92 inches, 2 Shams: 21x27 inches, 1 Decorative Pillow: 18x18 inches, 1 Flat Sheet: 90x108 inches, 1 Fitted Sheet: 60x80 inches +12 Deep Pocket, 2 Pillow Cases: 21x27 inchesColor Options: Plum, Beige, Grey, Blush, Navy, WhiteMaterial: MicrofiberCare Instructions: Machine Washable