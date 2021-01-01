Reeflowers Calcium Blend B Aquarium Water Treatment, 34-oz bottle

Help your deep-sea dude grow up to be big and strong with Reeflowers Calcium Blend B Aquarium Water Treatment. This water treatment for aquariums is designed to help increase the concentration of calcium. It is formulated to encourage the structural development of corals, oysters and more. This calcium water treatment contains 150,000 parts-per-million of calcium in every 1,000 milliliters. It is crafted as a high-density ionic solution for your amigo’s aquarium.