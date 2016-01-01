Calais Glass Mini Pendant Light by Arnsberg (304800100)

The timeless Calais Glass Mini Pendant Light by Arnsberg makes residential or commercial interiors glow invitingly. Stunning for its simplistic bottle-shaped shade and a choice of elegant finishes, it makes an impact whether it hangs individually in an intimate seating area or over a bedside table as well as in a grouping of pendants above a kitchen island, bar or dining table. This transitional ceiling fixture is the crowning touch to an artfully layered lighting design concept and stylishly cohesive dÃ©cor. Arnsberg is a German based lighting company which aims to bring you the best contemporary lighting available at an affordable price point. Founded in 2016, the Arnsberg lighting company focuses on the vision and goal to continually raise the design and technical quality standards, resulting in the best value proposition. Continual development of technology and new lighting solutions is built into the Arnsberg DNA.