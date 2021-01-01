MSI Calacatta Marbella Peel and Stick 12 in. x 12 in. x 6 mm Honed Marble Mosaic Tile (15 sq. ft. / case)

Accentuate your home with the elegance of this MSI Calacatta Marbella Interlocking 3D STIK Wall-Tile. Crafted from genuine honed marble, it is perfect for your kitchen backsplash, bath wall, bedroom accent or feature wall. These peel and stick tiles are easy to install in any interior or exterior space. Designed for both residential and light-duty commercial use. Note: Inspect all tiles before installation. Natural stone products inherently lack uniformity and are subject to variation in color, shade, finish etc. It is recommended to blend tiles from different boxes when installing. Natural stones may be characterized by dry seams and pits that are often filled. The filling can work its way out and it may be necessary to refill these voids as part of a normal maintenance procedure. All natural stone products should be sealed with a penetrating sealer.