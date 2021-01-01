MSI Calacatta Ivory 12 in. x 12 in. x 10mm Polished Porcelain Mesh-Mounted Mosaic Tile (8 sq. ft. / case)

MSI's Calacatta Ivory Porcelain Mosaic Tile features a background of a sweeping white and cream porcelain with darker elegant veins of gray and browns. Offering the luxurious look of marble with 2 in. x 4 in. chips on a 12 in. x 12 in. mesh-mounted mosaic sheet in a uniquely sized polished tile, Calacatta Ivory is traditional and contemporary all at once. It's popular with homeowners, designers and builders because it harmonizes sublimely with diverse design aesthetics and it's suitable for many residential applications, including walls, backsplashes and shower surrounds. This stone look tile can also be used in some light-duty commercial applications. This is a rectified tile, mechanically finished on all sides to achieve uniformity. Its precise sizing allows for a thinner grout joint, which results in a clean, professional install and reduces staining issues. Multiple tile sizes, along with coordinating decorative mosaics give your project a finished look.