From anniversary celebration party birthday gift

Anniversary Celebration Party Birthday Gift Cake Party Celebration Birthday Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Birthday party celebration gift for everyone who loves to plan anniversary parties with balloons, birthday cakes, sweet rainbow candy sprinkles and colorful gifts for your close friends and family! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com