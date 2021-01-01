Cake Pan Square 11Inch Bakeware Mold Nonstick Brownie Pans Champagne Gold

Product descriptionThe bakeware is made of high-quality carbon steel sturdy material and Whitford coating, which effectively guarantees the durability, non-stick, and rust resistance of the product, so that the heat can be more evenly distributed on the bakeware, making you want. The perfect food you want. The enhanced edge and the special rounded corner curling design produce stronger traction, the overall bakeware is more stable, and it is not easy to warp at high temperatures, which effectively extends the service life of the bakeware.The high-quality baking pan can be used in various occasions, such as parties, festivals, holidays, birthdays, etc. The various fine food materials baked with it add beautiful color to life, and can be used to make perfect square cakes. It can be used to bake crispy biscuits, and can also be used to make protein-rich meatloaf, giving you more cooking. Avoid cleaning with hard objects to avoid damage to the coating.2. You can use sprays or add a little oil or butter to the pan to lubricate the food to avoid food sticking.3. After use, please clean and dry the bakeware to ensure its durability.