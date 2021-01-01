Caj LED Round Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: White - (E2G1937229)

The Caj LED Round Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Huxe is a simple and minimalist piece that makes a powerful statement when introduced to modern homes. A sleek cylindrical body made of cement or gypsum mounts directly to the ceiling. The gypsum can be painted to blend into the ceiling, creating an unassuming silhouette that shines a starkly bright glow. Five LEDs rest within recessed aluminum housings, sending an even disbursement of light throughout the room. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White