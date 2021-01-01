From etta avenue
Caitlynn Wooden Open Storage Nightstand With Drawer
Advertisement
This rectangular nightstand can bring a modern design to any bedroom. The table is made of high-quality wooden finishes, which can be integrated with any decoration while standing out as high-quality furniture, highlighted by interesting golden metal handles. Can provide a completely different modern style for the entire bedside table. Open storage compartments and drawers bring ample storage space and style to any bedroom. Color: Gray