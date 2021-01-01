Cairn LED Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Gold - (139971-1057)

The Cairn LED Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge brings a decorative display with some contemporary flair to spaces. Paying homage to artfully stacked stone sculptures often used as landmarks, this piece features thick hand-poured glass and cast steel stones that are suspended on top of one another by thin cables. Light diffuses through and around these stones from a wide, smooth, disk-shaped top for an engaging pendant light that lends a warm, bright touch to the rooms it accents. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting